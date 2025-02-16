Royal

Prince William, Princess Kate miss BFTAs and leave UK for secret holiday

Kate Middleton, Prince William leave UK with their kids George, Charlotte and Louis for holiday

  • February 16, 2025


Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to miss the BAFTAs this year as they left UK for a family holiday.

On February 16, Kensington Palace shared that the Prince and Princess of Wales will not attend the special event at the Royal Festival Hall.

The royal couple flew to the privately owned island Mustique along with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis on Thursday.

Princess Kate and her family will enjoy heir second holiday in as many months following a New Year ski break.

Notably, William, 42, attended the ceremony last year without his wife as she was battling cancer.

Moreover, the future King has missed the event two consecutive years since becoming president in 2010.

This year attendees for the ceremony include leading actor nominees Ralph Fiennes, Sebastian Stan, Hugh Grant, Adrien Brody, Colman Domingo and Timothee Chalamet.

Kate Winslet, who stars in Bafta-nominated film Lee, will also be present at the event.

Among the A-listers who will present prizes are pop singer Camila Cabello, The Lord Of The Rings actor Orlando Bloom, Scottish actor James McAvoy and Pitch Perfect actress Anna Kendrick.

