Tupac Shakur trial: Defense challenges cause of death, explores new angle

Defense lawyers of Tupac Shakur trial bring new witness, investigates possible alternative cause of death

  • February 16, 2025

 Tupac Shakur trial: Defense challenges cause of death, explores new angle


Tupac Shakur’s death case has taken a shocking turn!

In the latest hearing, the lawyers of the man, who is a suspect of killing the rap icon, have challenged the cause of death that has been stated in the findings.

The defense has argued a possible alternative cause of death and is also investigating evidence that could reveal a new angle of Tupac Shakur’s death, reported Sky News.

On September 7, 1996, Shakur was shot in Las Vegas, Nevada, from a vehicle, and among the suspects, only one person, Duane “Keffe D” Davis, survives till date.

Davis’s attorneys, in the new hearing, claimed that they have witness information that the rapper was in a stable condition after being shot, and they are now consulting medical and forensic experts to explore other possible angle and cause of death.

The motion, which was filed in a Nevada court on Friday, stated that a private investigator has identified witnesses who can provide testimony that Davis was not present at the scene when the shooting occurred, even claiming that he was not even in Las Vegas at the time.

They have also demanded to delay the trial which is scheduled next month to buy some time for a more detailed investigation, ensuring a fair trial.

"This case involves decades-old allegations, and with every new piece of evidence, it becomes increasingly clear that critical facts have yet to be fully examined," said attorney Carl Arnold.

To discuss the trial’s timing, a hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

