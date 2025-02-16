Beyoncé reacts to Jay-Z’s rape case dismissal shock

Beyoncé has finally shared what she truly feels about dismissal of rape case against her husband Jay-Z!
In a new article published on Saturday, February 15, the Daily Mail reported that the Cowboy Carter hitmaker has finally gotten a sigh of “relief” after a lawsuit against her rapper husband was finally dismissed by the alleged victim’s lawyer.
Revealing Beyoncé’s reaction on the shocking dismissal, an insider close to the country singer told the outlet, “Relief is too simple a word to describe what Bey is feeling right now after Jay’s current legal issues were dropped.”
“While they put on brave faces, behind the scenes, it was a stressful time for Beyoncé, bringing back memories of when Jay had previously broken her trust. On top of that, their children were affected,” the source continued.
The tipster further stated that the Texas Hold ‘Em singer can now peacefully move forward with her upcoming career plans after “a complete nightmare” situation finally got over.
“Now, Beyoncé can focus on her upcoming tour, her business, being a mom and wife, and enjoy the success of her recent Grammy wins,” the insider added.
They also noted, “It's a great Valentine's Day for her to focus on family and the future without the weight of this case hanging over her.”
For those uninformed, Jay-Z was accused of raping a minor alongside Sean Diddy Combs during 2000’s MTV Video Music Awards afterparty.