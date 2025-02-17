Sabrina Carpenter, Paul Simon team up for 'SNL' 50th anniversary  

Sabrina Carpenter and Paul Simon surprised fans with their musical performances at Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary special show.
The Espresso crooner and the honorary Five-Timers Club member ignited the stage with an acoustic version of the Simon & Garfunkel song Homeward Bound on Sunday, February 16th, 2025.
At one point during their joint performance, Simon revealed that he came on the superhit comedy sketch show back in 1976 to share the stage with George Harrison.
In response to the 83-year-old singer's revelation, Carpenter cheekily stated that neither she nor her parents had been born at that time.
Before performing the classic track from 1966, Simon said, "Well, I'm glad they'll get the chance to hear it tonight."
"Me too," the Grammy-winning musician agreed.
The Graceland singer made multiple appearances on the show throughout its 50 years, while the Short n' Sweet hitmaker made her debut on the show in May 2024.
At the time she performed her hit tracks, including Espresso, Feather, and Nonsense.
Apart from Sabrina Carpenter and Paul Simon, several Hollywood figures attended the star-studded event, including Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johnsson, Ayo Edebiri, and Bad Bunny.