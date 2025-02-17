Prince William makes surprise appearance at 2025 BAFTAs with heartfelt message

Royal

  • February 17, 2025
Prince William has made a surprise appearance at 2025 BAFTAs with heartfelt message.

Despite not attending the star-studded event in person, the Prince of Wales appeared via a pre-recorded message during the ceremony.

Prince William, who has been the president of the British Academy of Film & Television Arts since 2010, filmed the video message during his visit to the London Screen Academy earlier this week.

"Good evening everyone. As President of BAFTA, I’m delighted to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the Rising Star Award, which is presented in honour of Mary Selway,” Prince William told the audience.

He went on to express, "What a 20 years and what a line-up of exceptional talent! Since 2006 this award has not only championed the industry’s rising stars but has helped to inspire the next generation of acting talent to pursue their dreams.”

"The five incredibly talented people nominated tonight demonstrate a remarkable range of performances and have each captured the imagination of audiences over the last year,” the prince added.

He then introduced two past winners of the EE Rising Star Award, James McAvoy and Letitia Wright, who in turn bestowed the award upon this year's honorees.

Although Prince William did not attend the ceremony in person, his message was a surprise for fans and attendees.

The Prince of Wales has been a fixture on the guest list in the past, but he has occasionally missed the ceremony due to other commitments or personal reasons.

