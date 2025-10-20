Royal Family announces special plan for upcoming National Day

Monaco is set for a major celebration next month.
On Monday, October 20, the Monegasque Royal Family took to Instagram to share an exciting plan for this year’s National Day.
In the post, which featured a dazzling photo of the Prince’s Palace, the Royals announced that the upcoming special event will be celebrated in a traditional way, during which senior members of Monaco will be given gifts.
“National Day 2025. Gifts for Monegasque Seniors,” the caption began, adding, “As every year and in keeping with tradition on the occasion of Monegasque National Day, the Royal Couple will offer gifts to Monegasque seniors.”
Sharing the eligibility criteria and details to get the special gifts, the palace noted, “To receive their gifts, Monegasque seniors aged 60 and over must register between October 21 and October 23, 2025, either by telephone at 99 98 84 90 (from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) or on the Prince's Palace website (www.palais.mc – "National Day for Monegasque Seniors" tab).”
“The gifts will be presented by HSH Princess Stéphanie on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, starting at 2:30 p.m. at the Foyer des Aînés Monégasques - Avenue de la Quarantaine,” they concluded.
For those unfamiliar, the National Day of Monaco, also known as The Sovereign Prince’s Day, is currently marked annually on November 19. The date was traditionally chosen by the reigning Prince, who would often base it on the saint they were named after.
Prince Rainier III – father of Prince Albert II – selected November 19 as the National Day of Monaco, honoring Saint Rainier.
However, when Albert ascended the throne, he broke the tradition and kept November 19 as the official day of celebration.