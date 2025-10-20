Royal

Prince William set to strip of Andrew's last title protected by law

The Prince of Wales is planning to turn to lawmakers to revoke Andrew's Prince title amid Epstein controversy

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |


Forcing Prince Andrew to give up his Duke of York title was not enough — Prince William plans to deliver the final straw.

The Prince of Wales is believed to be making efforts to remove Andrew's Prince, His Royal Highness titles - which is protected by law and cannot be stripped until British Parliament is involved.

Just two days after the disgraced Royal issued an official statement announcing that he will no longer use his royal titles - William's close pals spilled beans on what the future king is going to do next.

Speaking exclusively to The Daily Beast, William's friends revealed that he is planning to revoke Andrew's last remaining title.

This dramatic change will only come to effect with an executive royal order known as “letters patent,” to be ratified by Parliament within weeks of him taking over the reign as King William V. 

“On Wednesday, the king’s office was saying that removing the dukedom would be a completely lame and ineffectual gesture unless you took away the prince title as well," a friend of the prince told.

They continued, "On Friday, it’s suddenly the other way round, and persuading him to drop the duke title, without even taking it away, is being held up as a triumph of the king’s steely will. His operation is a mess."

While another pal noted that the heir to the throne is likely to remove a huge swath of princely titles, said, "It should have been done by Charles this week, but William knows he doesn’t have the strength because of his illness."

"William is understanding of his father’s situation. William won’t be afraid to take the next step," they added.

You Might Like:

King Charles drops hammer on Prince Andrew in shocking state level power play

King Charles drops hammer on Prince Andrew in shocking state level power play
Prince Andrew surrendered his Duke of York title after intense agreement with King Charles last week

Royal Family announces special plan for upcoming National Day

Royal Family announces special plan for upcoming National Day
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene make delightful announcement for the 2025 National Day of Monaco

King Charles’ explosive ultimatum that forced Andrew to lose titles revealed

King Charles’ explosive ultimatum that forced Andrew to lose titles revealed
The British monarch gave his younger brother Prince Andrew a bombshell threat that led him to surrender his royal titles

Buckingham Palace issues King Charles message ahead of upcoming State Visit

Buckingham Palace issues King Charles message ahead of upcoming State Visit
King Charles shares heartfelt message in new post just two days ahead of State Visit to the Holy See

Prince Andrew couldn’t answer King Charles big question before giving up titles

Prince Andrew couldn’t answer King Charles big question before giving up titles
Prince Andrew's uncertain response on Royal Family's burning question led to his titles loss

King Charles appears unfazed in first video after Prince Andrew's titles drop

King Charles appears unfazed in first video after Prince Andrew's titles drop
Royal Family releases King Charles heartfelt video as he marks special milestone amid Prince Andrew drama

Prince Andrew to Princess Diana: Royals who gave up titles for love or scandals

Prince Andrew to Princess Diana: Royals who gave up titles for love or scandals
List of the royals who took a bold step as they gave up their titles or stepped back from their duties

Prince William, Kate Middleton brace for ‘sheer humiliation’ amid Andrew chaos

Prince William, Kate Middleton brace for ‘sheer humiliation’ amid Andrew chaos
The Prince and Princess of Wales are preparing for the ‘chapter’ they have long ‘dreaded’

King Charles secretly records podcast with actress Cate Blanchett

King Charles secretly records podcast with actress Cate Blanchett
King Charles III opens up about ‘real damage’ amid ongoing Royal Family drama

Prince Daniel, Princess Estelle celebrate Norway's win at 2025 Nordic Open final

Prince Daniel, Princess Estelle celebrate Norway's win at 2025 Nordic Open final
Crown Princess Estelle and Prince Daniel join in the celebration as Norway takes home the win at Nordic Open final

Royal Family of Belgium shares crucial details about state visit

Royal Family of Belgium shares crucial details about state visit
Royal Family of Belgium drops new update about state visit of Italian President

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle honored in powerful tribute for their ‘fierce loyalty’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle honored in powerful tribute for their ‘fierce loyalty’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry receive touching message after their joint appearnce