Prince William set to strip of Andrew's last title protected by law

Forcing Prince Andrew to give up his Duke of York title was not enough — Prince William plans to deliver the final straw.
The Prince of Wales is believed to be making efforts to remove Andrew's Prince, His Royal Highness titles - which is protected by law and cannot be stripped until British Parliament is involved.
Just two days after the disgraced Royal issued an official statement announcing that he will no longer use his royal titles - William's close pals spilled beans on what the future king is going to do next.
Speaking exclusively to The Daily Beast, William's friends revealed that he is planning to revoke Andrew's last remaining title.
This dramatic change will only come to effect with an executive royal order known as “letters patent,” to be ratified by Parliament within weeks of him taking over the reign as King William V.
“On Wednesday, the king’s office was saying that removing the dukedom would be a completely lame and ineffectual gesture unless you took away the prince title as well," a friend of the prince told.
They continued, "On Friday, it’s suddenly the other way round, and persuading him to drop the duke title, without even taking it away, is being held up as a triumph of the king’s steely will. His operation is a mess."
While another pal noted that the heir to the throne is likely to remove a huge swath of princely titles, said, "It should have been done by Charles this week, but William knows he doesn’t have the strength because of his illness."
"William is understanding of his father’s situation. William won’t be afraid to take the next step," they added.