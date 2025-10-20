Prince Andrew couldn’t answer King Charles big question before giving up titles

Royal

  By Riba Shaikh
Prince Andrew had reportedly failed to give a satisfactory response on King Charles' crucial question just hours before dropping his titles.

The disgraced royal has finally given up on his Royal titles via an official statement last week in the wake of his links with the late paedophile and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and accuser, Virginia Giuffre.

Now, a Palace source has claimed that the decision of dropping Royal titles came after Andrew couldn't guarantee  if there's nothing more to his links with Epstein.

A royal source told Mirror, "Andrew has been asked plainly what else was likely to emerge from his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, but said he could not give any guarantees."

"The scandal has engulfed the royal family for far too long forcing the King to intervene and effectively banish him from royal life," they added.

Prince Andrew gave up on his Royal titles just days before the release of Virginia's bombshell memoir Nobody's Girl - in which she revisited her first encounter with the disgraced Royal - who was introduced to her by Epstein.

Virginia - who died of suicide at 41 earlier this year offered shocking details into how Andrew forced her into intimate relation on three different occasions when she was not even 18.

However, Andrew - who had previously settled a rape lawsuit filed by Virginia in 2022 outside court, has once again denied the allegation in his official statement.

"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family," wrote the father of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie in his statement.

"I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life," he added.

Andrew further noted, "With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me."

"As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me," he claimed.

