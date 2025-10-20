Prince Andrew to Princess Diana: Royals who gave up titles for love or scandals

With all the perks of being born into a royal family, there are also some downsides that can feel more like living in a cage than a castle.
The monarchy has been a symbol of duty, privilege, and tradition but there have been remarkable moments when royals opted to step away from the glamorous life of palaces and coronations.
Throughout history, there have been instances when members of royal families voluntarily relinquished the power, prestige, and responsibilities that come with their titles, and at other times, they were forced to step back from their duties.
Royals such as Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Princess Märtha Louise, Princess Diana, and Queen Margrethe II of Denmark exemplify those who, for one reason or another, stepped away from the throne or scaled back their royal obligations.
Here’s a list of the royals who took a bold step as they gave up their titles or stepped back from their duties.
Royals who give up titles for love or scandal
Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew on Friday announced that he would give up the title of the Duke of York days before the publication of a posthumous memoir by Virginia Giuffre.
Previously, he resigned from his royal duties in November 2019 due to the backlash to his BBC Newsnight interview surrounding his relationship with disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Prince Harry Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially stepped away from their roles as senior working royals in January 2020 and moved to North America.
The decision, dubbed "Megxit" by the press , it came after a period of intense public scrutiny and personal struggles for the couple following their marriage in 2018.
Princess Diana
Princess Diana lost her ‘Her Royal Highness’ title after divorcing then-Prince Charles in 1996.
However, she kept an allowance, her Kensington Palace apartment, access to St. James’ Palace for entertaining, and certain royal privileges, including the use of the royal aircraft.
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark
Queen Margrethe II, who had ruled Denmark for more than 50 years, announced on New Year’s Eve 2023 that she would step aside two weeks later due to health concerns, handing the crown to her son, King Frederik X.
Princess Anne's Children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall
Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, the children of Princess Anne, were offered royal courtesy titles by the Queen, but not guaranteed them.
Their parents, Anne and Mark Phillips, turned them down to allow their children a normal upbringing.
Princess Märtha Louise
In August 2019, Princess Märta Louise of Norway stopped using her princess title for business activities after the royal family objected to her ‘Princess and the Shaman’ tour with fiancé Shaman Durek.
She further stepped back from royal duties and relinquished all royal patronages to separate her business ventures from her official role in November 2022.
Princess Mako
Princess Mako of Japan married her longtime love, Kei Komuro, on Oct. 26, 2021, in a simple registry office ceremony, giving up her royal title and all associated privileges since her husband is not of royal descent.
King Edward VIII
King Edward VIII abdicated in December 1936 to wed Wallis Simpson, an American divorcée, despite strong resistance from the government, the Church of England, and the public.