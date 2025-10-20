Royal

King Abdullah, Prince Hussein turn Slovenian trip into spiritual journey

Jordanian Royal Family drops exclusive glimpses of King Abdullah and Prince Hussein's joint trip to Slovenia

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
King Abdullah, Prince Hussein turn Slovenian trip into spiritual journey
King Abdullah, Prince Hussein turn Slovenian trip into spiritual journey

King Abdullah and Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein kicked off their Slovenian trip with unexpected visit to a holy site.

On Monday, October 20, the Royal Hashemite Court turned to their official Instagram account to release the update on His Majesty’s rare joint trip with his eldest son.

The Jordanian King and His Royal Highness paid a pious visit to the Ljubljana Mosque of the Muslim Cultural Centre in Slovenia, briefly guided by the Mufti of the Islamic community in Slovenia, Nevzet Porić, about religious, cultural, and educational activities organised by the centre.

“His Majesty and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince visit the Ljubljana Mosque of the Muslim Cultural Centre in Slovenia,” the Jordanian Royal Family captioned. 

During the prestigious event, Mufti Porić focused the importance of His Majesty’s efforts to promote the values of mutual understanding and respect among religions.

He also thanked The King and his initiatives in fostering the development in Slovenia, including the World Interfaith Harmony Week, which was endorsed by the United Nations General Assembly.

The newly established mosque, Ljubljana, serves around 150,000 Muslims in Slovenia.

In addition to King Abdullah and Prince Hussein, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Jordan’s non-resident Ambassador to Slovenia Mohammad Hindawi attended the key meeting. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:

King Charles removes Prince Andrew from line of succession after title drop

King Charles removes Prince Andrew from line of succession after title drop
Buckingham Palace removed Prince Andrew's Duke of York title in major shake up on official website

King Charles makes emotional visit to Heaton Park after Manchester attack

King Charles makes emotional visit to Heaton Park after Manchester attack
His Majesty rushes to Heaton Park to show solidarity with Jewish community after Prince Andrew's drama

Prince William set to strip of Andrew's last title protected by law

Prince William set to strip of Andrew's last title protected by law
The Prince of Wales is planning to turn to lawmakers to revoke Andrew's Prince title amid Epstein controversy

King Charles drops hammer on Prince Andrew in shocking state level power play

King Charles drops hammer on Prince Andrew in shocking state level power play
Prince Andrew surrendered his Duke of York title after intense agreement with King Charles last week

Royal Family announces special plan for upcoming National Day

Royal Family announces special plan for upcoming National Day
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene make delightful announcement for the 2025 National Day of Monaco

King Charles’ explosive ultimatum that forced Andrew to lose titles revealed

King Charles’ explosive ultimatum that forced Andrew to lose titles revealed
The British monarch gave his younger brother Prince Andrew a bombshell threat that led him to surrender his royal titles

Buckingham Palace issues King Charles message ahead of upcoming State Visit

Buckingham Palace issues King Charles message ahead of upcoming State Visit
King Charles shares heartfelt message in new post just two days ahead of State Visit to the Holy See

Prince Andrew couldn’t answer King Charles big question before giving up titles

Prince Andrew couldn’t answer King Charles big question before giving up titles
Prince Andrew's uncertain response on Royal Family's burning question led to his titles loss

King Charles appears unfazed in first video after Prince Andrew's titles drop

King Charles appears unfazed in first video after Prince Andrew's titles drop
Royal Family releases King Charles heartfelt video as he marks special milestone amid Prince Andrew drama

Prince Andrew to Princess Diana: Royals who gave up titles for love or scandals

Prince Andrew to Princess Diana: Royals who gave up titles for love or scandals
List of the royals who took a bold step as they gave up their titles or stepped back from their duties

Prince William, Kate Middleton brace for ‘sheer humiliation’ amid Andrew chaos

Prince William, Kate Middleton brace for ‘sheer humiliation’ amid Andrew chaos
The Prince and Princess of Wales are preparing for the ‘chapter’ they have long ‘dreaded’

King Charles secretly records podcast with actress Cate Blanchett

King Charles secretly records podcast with actress Cate Blanchett
King Charles III opens up about ‘real damage’ amid ongoing Royal Family drama