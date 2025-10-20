King Abdullah, Prince Hussein turn Slovenian trip into spiritual journey

King Abdullah and Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein kicked off their Slovenian trip with unexpected visit to a holy site.
On Monday, October 20, the Royal Hashemite Court turned to their official Instagram account to release the update on His Majesty’s rare joint trip with his eldest son.
The Jordanian King and His Royal Highness paid a pious visit to the Ljubljana Mosque of the Muslim Cultural Centre in Slovenia, briefly guided by the Mufti of the Islamic community in Slovenia, Nevzet Porić, about religious, cultural, and educational activities organised by the centre.
“His Majesty and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince visit the Ljubljana Mosque of the Muslim Cultural Centre in Slovenia,” the Jordanian Royal Family captioned.
During the prestigious event, Mufti Porić focused the importance of His Majesty’s efforts to promote the values of mutual understanding and respect among religions.
He also thanked The King and his initiatives in fostering the development in Slovenia, including the World Interfaith Harmony Week, which was endorsed by the United Nations General Assembly.
The newly established mosque, Ljubljana, serves around 150,000 Muslims in Slovenia.
In addition to King Abdullah and Prince Hussein, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Jordan’s non-resident Ambassador to Slovenia Mohammad Hindawi attended the key meeting.