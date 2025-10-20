Royal

King Charles drops hammer on Prince Andrew in shocking state level power play

Prince Andrew surrendered his Duke of York title after intense agreement with King Charles last week

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

King Charles might intervene in Parliament's decision to strip Prince Andrew’s dukedom on a state level.

The United Kingdom's Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, has been pressurized by some of the MPs to remove the disgraced Duke of York from Parliament and its bench.

Meanwhile, many other prominent members have been suggesting that the British Royal Family must be guided by the removal, after Andrew's sensational announcement of giving up his remaining Royal titles on Friday.

The SNP leader in Westminster, Stephen Flynn, told The Telegraph that he will not remain "silent" over the former Duke of York's controversy.

"There can be no justification from this Labor Government as to why that is not immediately happening," he added.

Another member of Parliament, Rachael Maskell, suggested that she was personally considering bringing a Bill to Parliament on removing Prince Andrew’s dukedom.

Despite stripping Prince Andrew of his Duke of York and Order of the Garter titles after an intense meeting, His Majesty has not responded to this Parliament's pressure.

It is important to note that the 65-year-old British Royal Family member stated after agreeing with King Charles III last week.

In his revelation, which sent the internet into a frenzy, Prince Andrew has given up his Duke of York title while firmly denying the accusations against him over Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre's controversy.  

