Royal

King Charles makes emotional visit to Heaton Park after Manchester attack

His Majesty rushes to Heaton Park to show solidarity with Jewish community after Prince Andrew's drama

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
King Charles makes emotional visit to Heaton Park after Manchester attack
King Charles makes emotional visit to Heaton Park after Manchester attack 

King Charles III has returned to his royal duties after settling Prince Andrew's ongoing royal drama. 

His Majesty made surprise visit to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester to show solidarity with the affected victims on Monday, October 20. 

The attack took place on Yom Kippur on October 2, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, and saw Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, who was on bail for an alleged rape, shot dead by police as he targeted the place of worship.

Shortly after the tragic incident Their Majesties issued the somber statement on their official Instagram handle, "Deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the horrific attack."

However, to pay his respect over the killed victims, the 76-year-old British monarch was greeted by Rabbi Daniel Walker when he arrived at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue.

King Charles reportedly stood a few minutes at an outside memorial area next to the synagogue, where flowers and messages have been left by those paying their respects.

This surprise tour marked his first official engagement after Prince Andrew surrendered his Duke of York and Order of the Garter titles after his ties with child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, has been exposed in the resurfaced emails.

As of now, King Charles yet to make an official announcement regarding his younger brother's royal fallout. 

You Might Like:

Prince William set to strip of Andrew's last title protected by law

Prince William set to strip of Andrew's last title protected by law
The Prince of Wales is planning to turn to lawmakers to revoke Andrew's Prince title amid Epstein controversy

King Charles drops hammer on Prince Andrew in shocking state level power play

King Charles drops hammer on Prince Andrew in shocking state level power play
Prince Andrew surrendered his Duke of York title after intense agreement with King Charles last week

Royal Family announces special plan for upcoming National Day

Royal Family announces special plan for upcoming National Day
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene make delightful announcement for the 2025 National Day of Monaco

King Charles’ explosive ultimatum that forced Andrew to lose titles revealed

King Charles’ explosive ultimatum that forced Andrew to lose titles revealed
The British monarch gave his younger brother Prince Andrew a bombshell threat that led him to surrender his royal titles

Buckingham Palace issues King Charles message ahead of upcoming State Visit

Buckingham Palace issues King Charles message ahead of upcoming State Visit
King Charles shares heartfelt message in new post just two days ahead of State Visit to the Holy See

Prince Andrew couldn’t answer King Charles big question before giving up titles

Prince Andrew couldn’t answer King Charles big question before giving up titles
Prince Andrew's uncertain response on Royal Family's burning question led to his titles loss

King Charles appears unfazed in first video after Prince Andrew's titles drop

King Charles appears unfazed in first video after Prince Andrew's titles drop
Royal Family releases King Charles heartfelt video as he marks special milestone amid Prince Andrew drama

Prince Andrew to Princess Diana: Royals who gave up titles for love or scandals

Prince Andrew to Princess Diana: Royals who gave up titles for love or scandals
List of the royals who took a bold step as they gave up their titles or stepped back from their duties

Prince William, Kate Middleton brace for ‘sheer humiliation’ amid Andrew chaos

Prince William, Kate Middleton brace for ‘sheer humiliation’ amid Andrew chaos
The Prince and Princess of Wales are preparing for the ‘chapter’ they have long ‘dreaded’

King Charles secretly records podcast with actress Cate Blanchett

King Charles secretly records podcast with actress Cate Blanchett
King Charles III opens up about ‘real damage’ amid ongoing Royal Family drama

Prince Daniel, Princess Estelle celebrate Norway's win at 2025 Nordic Open final

Prince Daniel, Princess Estelle celebrate Norway's win at 2025 Nordic Open final
Crown Princess Estelle and Prince Daniel join in the celebration as Norway takes home the win at Nordic Open final

Royal Family of Belgium shares crucial details about state visit

Royal Family of Belgium shares crucial details about state visit
Royal Family of Belgium drops new update about state visit of Italian President