King Charles makes emotional visit to Heaton Park after Manchester attack 

King Charles III has returned to his royal duties after settling Prince Andrew's ongoing royal drama.
His Majesty made surprise visit to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester to show solidarity with the affected victims on Monday, October 20.
The attack took place on Yom Kippur on October 2, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, and saw Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, who was on bail for an alleged rape, shot dead by police as he targeted the place of worship.
Shortly after the tragic incident Their Majesties issued the somber statement on their official Instagram handle, "Deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the horrific attack."
However, to pay his respect over the killed victims, the 76-year-old British monarch was greeted by Rabbi Daniel Walker when he arrived at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue.
King Charles reportedly stood a few minutes at an outside memorial area next to the synagogue, where flowers and messages have been left by those paying their respects.
This surprise tour marked his first official engagement after Prince Andrew surrendered his Duke of York and Order of the Garter titles after his ties with child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, has been exposed in the resurfaced emails.
As of now, King Charles yet to make an official announcement regarding his younger brother's royal fallout.