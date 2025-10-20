Buckingham Palace issues King Charles message ahead of upcoming State Visit

Royal

  • By Sidra Khan
King Charles is marking the “Festival of Lights” with a heartwarming message.

On Monday, October 20, Buckingham Palace took to the official Instagram account of the British Royal Family to share the monarch’s heartfelt message for the 2025 Diwali.

The post featured a vibrant image showing lighted clay oil lamps with a text reading, “Happy Diwali. Festival of Lights.”

Accompanying the photo was King Charles’s special message, stating, “Wishing a very happy #Diwali to everyone celebrating the Festival of Lights in the UK and around the world.”

Shortly after the royal palace shared the delightful wish, fans swarmed the comments with their sweet reactions.

“That’s beautiful and amazing acknowledgment! Love too the royal family!!” wrote one.

Another wished, “Happy Diwali. God Save the Royal Family.”

A third sweetly penned, “Happy Deepavali to HRH King. Charles and his family! May the light of Love, good Health, Peace and Kindness shine on the Love Royal Family @princeandprincessofwales.”

Notably, King Charles’s Diwali wish comes just two days before he and Queen Camilla begin their State Visit to the Holy See.

Their Majesties are set to undertake the visit from October 22 to 23, where they will join Pope Leo XIV to celebrate the 2025 Jubilee Year.

For the unversed, a Jubilee Year in the Catholic Church is a special year of grace and celebration, typically occurring every 25 years to mark a time of spiritual renewal, forgiveness, and reconciliation. 

