King Charles removes Prince Andrew from line of succession after title drop

King Charles delivers yet another blow to his disgraced brother Prince Andrew after he gave up his Royal titles.
On Friday, October 17, the 65-year-old announced that he will no longer use his royal titles including - The Duke of York, the Earl of Inverness and Baron Killyleagh in the wake of his alleged ties with the infamous paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and bombshell claims from late Virginia Giuffre.
Just two days after Andrew made the shocking announcement, the official website of the British Royal Family has removed The Duke of York from Andrew's name.
As per the official website, Andrew - who has also withdrawn from his Knighthood as a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO); his Garter role as a Royal Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter no longer mentioned in the line of succession.
The ex-husband of Sarah Ferguson issued an official statement via Buckingham Palace on Friday, announcing, "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family."
"I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life," he added.
Andrew further noted that "With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me."
He concluded his statement by once again denying the claims made by Virginia in her upcoming memoir, noting, "As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."