Royal

King Charles removes Prince Andrew from line of succession after title drop

Buckingham Palace removed Prince Andrew's Duke of York title in major shake up on official website

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
King Charles removes Prince Andrew from line of succession after title drop
King Charles removes Prince Andrew from line of succession after title drop

King Charles delivers yet another blow to his disgraced brother Prince Andrew after he gave up his Royal titles.

On Friday, October 17, the 65-year-old announced that he will no longer use his royal titles including - The Duke of York, the Earl of Inverness and Baron Killyleagh in the wake of his alleged ties with the infamous paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and bombshell claims from late Virginia Giuffre.

Just two days after Andrew made the shocking announcement, the official website of the British Royal Family has removed The Duke of York from Andrew's name.

As per the official website, Andrew - who has also withdrawn from his Knighthood as a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO); his Garter role as a Royal Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter no longer mentioned in the line of succession.

The ex-husband of Sarah Ferguson issued an official statement via Buckingham Palace on Friday, announcing, "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family."

"I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life," he added.

Andrew further noted that "With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me."

He concluded his statement by once again denying the claims made by Virginia in her upcoming memoir, noting, "As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

King Charles makes emotional visit to Heaton Park after Manchester attack

King Charles makes emotional visit to Heaton Park after Manchester attack
His Majesty rushes to Heaton Park to show solidarity with Jewish community after Prince Andrew's drama

Prince William set to strip of Andrew's last title protected by law

Prince William set to strip of Andrew's last title protected by law
The Prince of Wales is planning to turn to lawmakers to revoke Andrew's Prince title amid Epstein controversy

King Charles drops hammer on Prince Andrew in shocking state level power play

King Charles drops hammer on Prince Andrew in shocking state level power play
Prince Andrew surrendered his Duke of York title after intense agreement with King Charles last week

Royal Family announces special plan for upcoming National Day

Royal Family announces special plan for upcoming National Day
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene make delightful announcement for the 2025 National Day of Monaco

King Charles’ explosive ultimatum that forced Andrew to lose titles revealed

King Charles’ explosive ultimatum that forced Andrew to lose titles revealed
The British monarch gave his younger brother Prince Andrew a bombshell threat that led him to surrender his royal titles

Buckingham Palace issues King Charles message ahead of upcoming State Visit

Buckingham Palace issues King Charles message ahead of upcoming State Visit
King Charles shares heartfelt message in new post just two days ahead of State Visit to the Holy See

Prince Andrew couldn’t answer King Charles big question before giving up titles

Prince Andrew couldn’t answer King Charles big question before giving up titles
Prince Andrew's uncertain response on Royal Family's burning question led to his titles loss

King Charles appears unfazed in first video after Prince Andrew's titles drop

King Charles appears unfazed in first video after Prince Andrew's titles drop
Royal Family releases King Charles heartfelt video as he marks special milestone amid Prince Andrew drama

Prince Andrew to Princess Diana: Royals who gave up titles for love or scandals

Prince Andrew to Princess Diana: Royals who gave up titles for love or scandals
List of the royals who took a bold step as they gave up their titles or stepped back from their duties

Prince William, Kate Middleton brace for ‘sheer humiliation’ amid Andrew chaos

Prince William, Kate Middleton brace for ‘sheer humiliation’ amid Andrew chaos
The Prince and Princess of Wales are preparing for the ‘chapter’ they have long ‘dreaded’

King Charles secretly records podcast with actress Cate Blanchett

King Charles secretly records podcast with actress Cate Blanchett
King Charles III opens up about ‘real damage’ amid ongoing Royal Family drama

Prince Daniel, Princess Estelle celebrate Norway's win at 2025 Nordic Open final

Prince Daniel, Princess Estelle celebrate Norway's win at 2025 Nordic Open final
Crown Princess Estelle and Prince Daniel join in the celebration as Norway takes home the win at Nordic Open final