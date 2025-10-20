Royal

King Charles’ explosive ultimatum that forced Andrew to lose titles revealed

The British monarch gave his younger brother Prince Andrew a bombshell threat that led him to surrender his royal titles

In order to save the monarchy from further humiliation and backlash, King Charles had to step up with a major decision – to strip Prince Andrew of his royal titles.

The disgraced Duke of York, who has long been embarrassing the British Royal Family with his shameful scandals and controversies, still showed “startling lack of contrition” and was not ready to give up his dukedom.

This forced the 76-year-old King to take a tough step, issuing an explosive ultimatum to his younger brother that finally forced him to surrender his titles.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, an insider revealed that the monarch had made it clear to Andrew that he would not hesitate to take decisive “further action,” if the 65-year-old Duke refused to give up on his royal honours after lying about ending links with Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew’s constant controversies and brutal scrutiny over the years, and now with the release of scathing books and memoirs, the situation became “intolerable” for King Charles, shared the source.

Henceforth, the King, who had been hesitant to remove Andrew’s royal titles through Parliament, threatened last week to take the matter to the House of Commons if that became his only option.

"The thought of him still continuing to use the titles and honours that had been conferred upon him for another day, month or year while other options were explored and enactioned was intolerable, for the sake of the wider family,” told the tipster.

They added, "And at last, for the wider good, Andrew saw sense."

For those uninformed, Prince Andrew surrendered his Duke of York and the Knight of the Garter titles on October 17, 2025.

