King Charles appears unfazed in first video after Prince Andrew's titles drop

King Charles has shared first delightful update after Prince Andrew's Royal exit.
Just two days after the disgraced prince gave up on his royal titles amid late accuser Virginia Giuffre's controversial claims - Royal Family shared an exciting update about the monarch.
On Monday, October 20, Buckingham Palace released a video of Charles as he sat down for a special podcast with Cate Blanchett, Ambassador for @Wakehurst_Kew and Dr Elinor Breman, Senior Research Leader to mark the Millennium Seed Bank's 25th anniversary at @KewGardens.
Charles - as the patron of Kew since 2016 has reflected on his motivation behind the project and also highlighted the seed bank’s progress.
The caption alongside the video read, "The Millennium Seed Bank, created by Kew, is the world’s largest underground seed bank and conservation resource for diverse wild plant species. Created in 2000, it is now home to over 2.5 billion seeds ensuring they are safeguarded against extinction."
"His Majesty has been Patron of Kew since 2016, and for more than five decades, has used his unique position to champion action for a sustainable future. The King officially opened the Millennium Seed Bank in 2000, as Prince of Wales, and most recently visited in 2019," the caption added.
The episode titled, Unearthed: The need for seeds is available to stream.
This exciting update came over the heels of Buckingham Palace's bombshell statement on behalf of Prince Andrew - in which he voluntary dropped his title The Duke of Sussex.
"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family," the statement from Andrew read.
The 65-year-old continued, "I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."
"With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me," he added.
The father of Princess Eugenie and Beatrice concluded his statement once again denying Virginia's shocking claims, noting, "As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."