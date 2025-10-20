Prince William, Kate Middleton brace for ‘sheer humiliation’ amid Andrew chaos

Kate Middleton and Prince William are bracing for yet another humiliating storm.
Even though Prince Andrew has surrendered his royal titles and stepped aside from public life, his disgraceful scandals still haunt the Royal Family, making them wonder when something even more humiliating might surface.
Over the past two decades, the former Duke of York has tarnished the Royal Family’s reputation countless times, as shameful and humiliating details of his links to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and allegations of sexual abuse have surfaced repeatedly, which first led to him losing his royal patronages and duties, and now, his titles.
However, the shame for the British Royals does not end there, as Kate Middleton, Prince William, and the Royal Institution are bracing themselves for even more “sheer humiliation.”
As the bombshell posthumous memoir of Andrew’s late accuser, Virginia Giuffre, is set to release on October 21, revealing “intimate, disturbing, and heartbreaking new details, the Prince and Princess of Wales are preparing for the backlash and embarrassment it will bring.
Speaking to Radar Online, an insider noted, “This is the chapter William and Kate have dreaded. Even if the lawyers are ready, the sheer humiliation of reliving all this is unbearable.”
“They want Andrew permanently off stage. Together, William and Kate are said to have drawn up what aides privately call the final line: no royal role, no funding, and no future public appearances for Andrew. It's the firmest position yet and one that could finally banish the Yorks from the royal inner circle for good,” the source added.
For the unversed, Prince Andrew surrendered his royal titles on Friday, October 17, 2025.