Shakira rushed to hospital after postponing Peru concert

Shakira made heartbreaking announcement regarding her upcoming musical performance in Peru

  by Web Desk
  • |
  February 17, 2025
Shakira shocked fans after making a heartbreaking announcement about her upcoming Peru concert.

The Grammy-winning musician turned to her Instagram Stories to share about her recent decision to cancel the musical performance in South America.

Shakira revealed on Sunday, February 16th, that she had postponed the show after her doctor suggested bed rest due to the rising abdominal disease.

The 48-year-old singer wrote, "I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalized."

"The doctors whose care I am currently under have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening," the statement reads.

She further expressed sadness for cancelling the show last minute, stating, "I am very sad to not be able to take the stage today. I've been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru." 

The Waka Waka crooner also promised her fans and well-wishers to announce the new date for the cancelled show as soon as possible.

Shakira is currently on her worldwide tour, the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, which she began on February 11th in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. 

The pop star is also promoting her 12th studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, through this tour.

She released her last musical collection on March 22, 2024. 

