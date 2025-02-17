Prince Harry chokes back tears during Invictus Games closing ceremony

Prince Harry fought back tears at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 Closing Ceremony.
The Duke of Sussex was seen visibly moved to tears as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kicked off the Closing Ceremony with heartfelt speech.
"To the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, without whom these Invictus Games would never have happened," the Liberal Party Leader said at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada on February 16.
He continued, "You, you are the one who turned this incredible idea into a reality and as someone that you roped in early on in my time as Prime Minister, I can testify to the energy, the dedication, the commitment this man has to you and to this ideal."
"You have changed the lives of so many people for the better and for that we all owe you the deepest debt of gratitude. Thank you," Justin added.
Prince Harry got over with emotions as the crowd stood up and cheered him on.
Earlier to this, the Duke and Justin was spotted spending time together at the Invictus Games on Sunday.
The competition ran in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada from February 8 to February 16.