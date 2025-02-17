Royal

Meghan Markle shows support to Prince Harry as Invictus Games ends

Prince Harry concludes Invictus Games 2025 with memorable closing ceremony

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 17, 2025
Meghan Markle shows support to Prince Harry as Invictus Games ends
Meghan Markle shows support to Prince Harry as Invictus Games ends 

Meghan Markle is Prince Harry's biggest supporter at the Invictus Games closing ceremony, despite not being in Canada.

Invictus games concluded on Sunday, February 16 with Prince Harry attending the closing ceremony in Vancouver alone as Meghan flew back to California on Tuesday, February 11 to their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duke of Sussex received standing ovation following a speech by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who praised the British Royal for his effort for the games.

Meghan turned to her Instagram stories, to share a video of the moment from the ceremony, expressing her admiration she wrote, "so proud of you."

Meghan Markle shows support to Prince Harry as Invictus Games ends

Almost 12,000 were present at the venue as the 2025 edition of the games came to an end after nine days of competition.

Additionally, despite the tension between US and Canada due to tariff, Justin addressed the US team during the ceremony, referring to them as "our neighbours, our allies, our friends."

To note, Invictus Games was founded in 2014 for wounded and injured soldiers, with the 2025 edition concluding on Sunday, February 16th.

Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt set to make cameos in mega-budget Hollywood thriller

Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt set to make cameos in mega-budget Hollywood thriller

Prince Harry shows serious signs of suffering amid latest Invictus appearances

Prince Harry shows serious signs of suffering amid latest Invictus appearances
THIS country quietly holds record for most pyramids in world

THIS country quietly holds record for most pyramids in world
Elon Musk's estranged daughter Vivian breaks silence on X owner's 13th child

Elon Musk's estranged daughter Vivian breaks silence on X owner's 13th child
Prince Harry shows serious signs of suffering amid latest Invictus appearances
Prince Harry shows serious signs of suffering amid latest Invictus appearances
Prince Harry concludes Invictus Games 2025 with heartwarming speech
Prince Harry concludes Invictus Games 2025 with heartwarming speech
Prince Andrew faces probe calls over new plans to hold Royal Lodge
Prince Andrew faces probe calls over new plans to hold Royal Lodge
Prince Harry chokes back tears during Invictus Games closing ceremony
Prince Harry chokes back tears during Invictus Games closing ceremony
Prince William makes surprise appearance at 2025 BAFTAs with heartfelt message
Prince William makes surprise appearance at 2025 BAFTAs with heartfelt message
Prince Hussein expresses heartfelt desire after Princess Iman’s baby birth
Prince Hussein expresses heartfelt desire after Princess Iman’s baby birth
Prince Joachim, Princess Marie cheer at Prince Harry’s Invictus Games
Prince Joachim, Princess Marie cheer at Prince Harry’s Invictus Games
Prince Harry receives touching gift from Ukraine at Invictus Games
Prince Harry receives touching gift from Ukraine at Invictus Games
Prince William helps Kate Middleton to avoid wardrobe mishap
Prince William helps Kate Middleton to avoid wardrobe mishap
Prince Andrew gets order to leave Royal Lodge from Charles after ‘disaster’
Prince Andrew gets order to leave Royal Lodge from Charles after ‘disaster’
Prince Hussein commends Egypt’s efforts for Gaza in meeting with El Sisi
Prince Hussein commends Egypt’s efforts for Gaza in meeting with El Sisi
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release joint statement after bombshell claims
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release joint statement after bombshell claims