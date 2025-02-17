Meghan Markle shows support to Prince Harry as Invictus Games ends 

Meghan Markle is Prince Harry's biggest supporter at the Invictus Games closing ceremony, despite not being in Canada.
Invictus games concluded on Sunday, February 16 with Prince Harry attending the closing ceremony in Vancouver alone as Meghan flew back to California on Tuesday, February 11 to their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
The Duke of Sussex received standing ovation following a speech by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who praised the British Royal for his effort for the games.
Meghan turned to her Instagram stories, to share a video of the moment from the ceremony, expressing her admiration she wrote, "so proud of you."
Almost 12,000 were present at the venue as the 2025 edition of the games came to an end after nine days of competition.
Additionally, despite the tension between US and Canada due to tariff, Justin addressed the US team during the ceremony, referring to them as "our neighbours, our allies, our friends."
To note, Invictus Games was founded in 2014 for wounded and injured soldiers, with the 2025 edition concluding on Sunday, February 16th.