Lady Gaga, fiancé Michael Polansky pack on PDA at 'SNL 50'

The Grammy-winning artist Lady Gaga and her fiancé Michael Polansky made surprise appearance at 50th anniversary of 'SNL'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 17, 2025
Lady Gaga and her fiancé Michael Polansky celebrated the 50th anniversary of the iconic comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live.

The couple, who got engaged in April 2024, made a joint appearance at the star-studded event on Sunday, February 16, at New York City's Rockefeller Centre.

Gaga and Polansky also shared a rare PDA-filled moment while posing in front of the cameras.

During the show, the Die With A Smile hitmaker donned a figure-hugging black gown, which she paired with matching gloves.

While her tech investor and entrepreneur fiancé was wearing a black tuxedo.

According to Us Weekly magazine, the Grammy-winning artist bewitched fans with her musical collaboration with Cher at the ceremony.

This appearance of Gaga and Polansky came after he candidly spoke about his relationship with the popular musician in January.

In a conversation with Elle magazine, the 46-year-old businessman shared that their relationship is quite similar to others and they are trying to make it stronger day by day.

He stated, "Our relationship is probably a lot like everyone else’s. We just have to figure out how to do some of it in public."

"That makes it even more important for us to have strong friendships and close family relationships. We find normalcy where we can," the millionaire added.

For those unaware, Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky have been dating each other since 2019. 

They confirmed their engagement during the 2024 Paris Olympics ceremony, where she introduced him as "my fiancé." 

