Entertainment

Aubrey Plaza pays heartfelt tribute to late husband Jeff Baena at ‘SNL 50’

Aubrey Plaza make first public appearance at SNL's 50th Anniversary Celebration after Jeff Baena's death

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 17, 2025
Aubrey Plaza pays heartfelt tribute to late husband Jeff Baena at ‘SNL 50’
Aubrey Plaza pays heartfelt tribute to late husband Jeff Baena at ‘SNL 50’

Aubrey Plaza made her first public appearance since the tragic death of husband Jeff Baena.

The White Lotus actress attended the SNL50: The Anniversary Special event in New York City on Sunday, February 16, where she paid a heartfelt suble tribute to last actor husband, who died by suicide at age 47 on Friday, January 3.

While introducing performers Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard, Plaza wore an elegant black dress pants which she paired wth a black blazer and a tie-dye shirt underneath.

Although, the actress kept her overall look simple, her ardent fans were quick to notice that the tie-dye shirt was an homage to the filmmaker, who died in January 2025, and their 2021 wedding.

In December 202, Plaza appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, where she revealed the significance of the design in their relationship.

“We got married on a whim. Literally decided around 5 p.m. [and] got married at 8:30. So, Jeff got really into tie-dying during the [coronavirus] quarantine, so I decided that Jeff and I were going to wear tie-dye pajamas that he had made for us,”” she said at the time.

Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena started dating in 2011 and tied the knot in 2021. 

Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt set to make cameos in mega-budget Hollywood thriller

Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt set to make cameos in mega-budget Hollywood thriller

Prince Harry shows serious signs of suffering amid latest Invictus appearances

Prince Harry shows serious signs of suffering amid latest Invictus appearances
THIS country quietly holds record for most pyramids in world

THIS country quietly holds record for most pyramids in world
Elon Musk's estranged daughter Vivian breaks silence on X owner's 13th child

Elon Musk's estranged daughter Vivian breaks silence on X owner's 13th child
Timothée Chalamet takes girlfriend Kylie Jenner to 2025 BAFTA Awards
Timothée Chalamet takes girlfriend Kylie Jenner to 2025 BAFTA Awards
Lady Gaga, fiancé Michael Polansky pack on PDA at 'SNL 50'
Lady Gaga, fiancé Michael Polansky pack on PDA at 'SNL 50'
Ryan Reynolds jokes about Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni scandal at 'SNL50'
Ryan Reynolds jokes about Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni scandal at 'SNL50'
Shakira rushed to hospital after postponing Peru concert
Shakira rushed to hospital after postponing Peru concert
Sabrina Carpenter, Paul Simon team up for 'SNL' 50th anniversary
Sabrina Carpenter, Paul Simon team up for 'SNL' 50th anniversary
Selena Gomez suffers awkward blunder on stage at 2025 BAFTAs
Selena Gomez suffers awkward blunder on stage at 2025 BAFTAs
Selena Gomez steals show in crystal-embellished gown at BAFTAs 2025
Selena Gomez steals show in crystal-embellished gown at BAFTAs 2025
Drake secures Wireless festival gig after Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl snub
Drake secures Wireless festival gig after Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl snub
Sabrina Carpenter appreciates BFF Taylor Swift in new statement
Sabrina Carpenter appreciates BFF Taylor Swift in new statement
Kim Sae-ron, Kim Soo-hyun’s rumored girlfriend, found dead at age 24
Kim Sae-ron, Kim Soo-hyun’s rumored girlfriend, found dead at age 24
Beyoncé reacts to Jay-Z’s rape case dismissal shock
Beyoncé reacts to Jay-Z’s rape case dismissal shock
Tom Holland announces huge giveaway for ‘Spider-Man 4’
Tom Holland announces huge giveaway for ‘Spider-Man 4’