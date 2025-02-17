Aubrey Plaza pays heartfelt tribute to late husband Jeff Baena at ‘SNL 50’

Aubrey Plaza made her first public appearance since the tragic death of husband Jeff Baena.
The White Lotus actress attended the SNL50: The Anniversary Special event in New York City on Sunday, February 16, where she paid a heartfelt suble tribute to last actor husband, who died by suicide at age 47 on Friday, January 3.
While introducing performers Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard, Plaza wore an elegant black dress pants which she paired wth a black blazer and a tie-dye shirt underneath.
Although, the actress kept her overall look simple, her ardent fans were quick to notice that the tie-dye shirt was an homage to the filmmaker, who died in January 2025, and their 2021 wedding.
In December 202, Plaza appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, where she revealed the significance of the design in their relationship.
“We got married on a whim. Literally decided around 5 p.m. [and] got married at 8:30. So, Jeff got really into tie-dying during the [coronavirus] quarantine, so I decided that Jeff and I were going to wear tie-dye pajamas that he had made for us,”” she said at the time.
Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena started dating in 2011 and tied the knot in 2021.