Prince Harry shows serious signs of suffering amid latest Invictus appearances

Prince Harry's multi-sports event, Invictus Games 2025 has come to a successful conclusion with a slew of heartwarming photos of the Duke making rounds on social media.
Throughout the 10-day event, which Harry kicked off on February 8, in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada, the Duke made headlines for his cute antics and bubbly moments, however, his visible hair loss did not go unnoticed.
In a slew of photos, a prominent increase in the size of the Duke of Sussex’s bald patch was observed, which is now being linked with Harry's ongoing rift with the royal family.
He and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down as a working royals in 2020 and since then, he has been embroiled in rift with his family.
According to the Mayo Clinic, stress and hair loss can be linked and given Prince Harry ongoing feud with royal family and security issues, it appears to be taking a visible toll on his physical health.
Moreover, Prince Harry has previously poked fun at his brother Prince William's hair loss, who has pretty much lost all the hair on the top of his scalp in his 20s.
"I looked at Willy, really looked at him, maybe for the first time since we were boys. I took it all in: his familiar scowl, which had always been his default in his dealings with me; his alarming baldness, more advanced than my own, his famous resemblance to Mumm, which was fading with time,” he wrote in his bombshell memoir Spare, published in 2023.
However, as for Prince Harry, this is not he first time that his hair were noticed.
Over the years, he has been seen with a bald patch as well as a full head of hair and the debate around his hair journey has been rekindled after Invictus Games.