Camila Cabello announces 2025 headline tour at BAFTA after debuting new boyfriend

Camila Cabello is hitting the road again!
The Señorita singer has announced her 2025 headline tour at the BAFTA Awards 2025 after debuting new boyfriend at after party.
While speaking to MTV UK at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday, Cabello shared the exciting news, revealing that she's gearing up for a tour across Europe this summer.
“I’m going on tour. My (first) headline tour in seven years,” she announced.
The Havana Singer continued, “I haven’t really toured in a long time. I’ve done festivals and stuff, but it’s so different when it’s your fans. I’m going on tour in Europe in July. I’m doing July 8th in London. But yeah, I’m really excited.
“The last time I put my own headline tour together, it was for my second album ‘Romance’ and it got canceled because of COVID. So, come on down!” she further added.
During the event, she also presented a category, wearing a breathtaking Sabina Bilenko Spring 2025 Couture creation that featured a blush corset adorned with diamonds and crystals.
In addition to the tour announcement, Camila Cabello also made headlines for debuting her new Lebanese businessman boyfreind Henry Chalhoub at a BAFTA after party.
Moreover, it's unclear whether the tour will support her latest album C,XOXO or a new project as she has yet to release an official statement.