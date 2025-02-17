Buckingham Palace gives sad update on King Charles amid cancer battle

Royal Family has shared an important update on King Charles's highly anticipated international tour.
The 76-year-old monarch, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment unlikely to visit the US, as per a palace official.
Recently, a Daily Mirror royal correspondent Russell Myers, reported that a planned U.S.visit of the King and Queen of England is on the cards.
However, official royal sources have debunked the reports that a potential visit to the US depends on Charles’ good progress in his ongoing cancer battle.
A Buckingham Palace source has confirmed to The Daily Beast that there is “no formal invitation” in the books.
The source went on to explain, therefore, no intel to share “beyond the usual position that there remains, as ever, a willingness to travel when and where required subject to the normal process and diary prioritization review—none of which has been undertaken, still less approved, for 2026.”
Meanwhile, a close friend of king and queen also told The Royalist that Charles would be interested in helping the UK build a positive relationship with President Trump, but his participation depends on how his cancer treatment is going.
Reflecting on Camilla's personal health woes, who was hit with severe pneumonia after their trip to Samoa last year, the insider added that she has been fighting an “extremely nasty bout.”
This update comes a few days after Royal Family confirmed King Charles and Queen Camilla's first international trip to Italy.