Prince Leka calls love for Kosovo ‘deep, inherited’ on its Independence Day

The Prince of Albania, Leka, also reflected on shared courage and resilience of Albanians and Kosovars

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 17, 2025
Prince Leka wishes “independence, justice, and prosperity” for Kosovo on its Independence Day!

To mark the independence of his neighbouring country, the Prince of Albania and the current head of House of Zogu turned to his official Instagram handle on Monday, February 17, 2025, and penned a message of solidarity.

In his statement, he also reflected on the shared struggles and fights that Albania and Kosovo faced in the past.

“CONGRATULATIONS ON KOSOVO'S INDEPENDENCE DAY,” wrote Leka, adding, “Today, on February 17, we celebrate with pride and dedication one of the most important events in our national history, the independence of Kosovo.”

He continued, “Our path has not been easy. From captivity to resistance, from war to reconstruction, Kosovo has proven that the power of a people who believe in their freedom cannot be stopped.”

Calling Albania’s love for Kosovo “deep and inherited,” Prince Leka expressed, “This love for Kosovo is a deep feeling and inherited from generation to generation, just as it has been for my family, starting with King Zog, who kept the spirit of liberation alive, and then from King Leka I, who in every circumstance defended the rights of Kosovo and Albanians wherever they were.”

In his message, the Albanian Prince encouraged Kosovo to fight against the challenges, and dedicate and contribute all they can to build credible institutions, a strong economy, and a free and just society.

“Happy Independence, Kosovo! May you always be free, just and prosperous!” he concluded.

Kosova unilaterally declares its independence from Serbia on February 17, 2008.

The country has been recognized as an independent and sovereign state by 104 members states of the United Nations.

