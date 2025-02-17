Royal

Prince Andrew to celebrate ‘small’ 65th birthday amid Royal Lodge conflict

  • February 17, 2025


Prince Andrew is planning to celebrate his 65th birthday next week amid ongoing conflict with King Charles over Royal Lodge.

As per the reports, he “there will be a small gathering at Royal Lodge” for the Duke of York’s milestone birthday.

A royal author Andrew Lownie, who has been researching for a book on Andrew and his his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, told The Sun, “I don’t think the Chinese ambassador will be there this time.”

He added, “I imagine there will be a small gathering at Royal Lodge (the Duke of York’s 30-room home at Windsor).”

The media outlet previously reported that the monarch reportedly asked Andrew to move out after his big “disaster.”

Nancy Dell’Olio said, “I wish him a happy birthday. He is a lovely gentleman. He is a nice person from what I have seen of him with friends. I have loved seeing the way he manages his relationship with his ex-wife and with his daughters and grandchildren.”

She continued, "I think he is a lovely person. That’s my personal experience.”

For those unversed, Prince Andrew hosted a Chinese ambassador at the estate for a “business meeting.”

