Prince William dismisses Harry's heartfelt plea before Duke's next UK visit

  February 17, 2025

The Prince of Wales, William has reportedly made a final call on his ongoing feud with estranged brother Prince Harry.

William has made feelings clear on whether he will reconcile with the Duke of Sussex, with whom the father-of-three has not been in contact since he made high profile allegations against the future king and his wife Kate Middleton in Harry's 2023 memoir, Spare.

As Prince Harry concluded Invictus Games 2025 in Canada, expressing excitement for the next event, set to take place in duke's home country in 2027, an inside source revealed that William will unlikely to end feud with the 40-year-old after what he has done to the Royal family since moving to the US in 2020.

An inside source exclusively told Heat magazine that "William sees that Harry is lonely and is clearly lost in his new life, and it saddens him."

The source continued, "Even if they’re estranged, there’s that bloodline that binds them together and always will."

"But he’s not being swayed by tales of Harry’s loneliness or half-baked olive branches that come his way every so often from Montecito," the insider added.

They further clarified, "The bottom line is that Harry has a mountain to climb if he wants his UK family back – and as far as William is concerned, he’s done the kind of damage that is utterly unforgivable.'"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK in 2020 after stepping from their royal duties.

