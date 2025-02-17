Jelly Roll reunites with Prince Harry during Invictus Games closing ceremony

Entertainment

  February 17, 2025
Jelly Roll has reunited with Prince Harry during Invictus Games closing ceremony.

On February 16, the country artist performed at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.

The duo previously met in November 2024, when Jelly reportedly gave Harry a small tattoo.

Jelly, 40, got emotional on stage after his performance as he paid tribute to the veteran community.

The Save Me singer said, "I am honored to stand in front of some of the greatest and strongest people across the entire world tonight. My name is Jason Jelly Roll DeFord and this song is called 'I Am Not Okay,' "

"First of all, I would just like to thank everybody with the Invictus Games for having me here tonight and letting me bring my form of therapeutic music here tonight to serve those who have served us across the world," he added.

Jelly joined a lineup featuring Barenaked Ladies and The War and Treaty or the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

The musician continued, “The real heroes are the athletes and the families that are in this building right now, and I want you to know, whenever you go home after these 11 days of adrenaline and you finally sit down and in a few months from now when the world finally comes back around, I want you to know this.”

Notably, Prince Harry created the Invictus Games as an international sports tournament for wounded, injured and sick veterans in London in 2014.

