Queen Mathilde steps out after concluding three-days Costa Rica tour

Queen Mathilde has made surprising appearance after finishing three-days Costa Rica tour last week.
On Monday, the Queen of Belgium attended a special “meeting” at the Matteo Ricci College in Anderlecht.
The Royal family shared an update about her engagement on Instagram, “Literary discussion this morning at the Matteo Ricci College in Anderlecht! The Queen follows a meeting between writer Geneviève Damas, best known for her novels 'Jacky' and 'Bluebird', and the students of the fifth year of secondary school.”
“The discussion is part of the project 'Authors in the classroom', in which teachers can invite famous authors to their class to discuss one or more of their works. A great way to encourage debate and interest in reading among young people!,” the statement further read.
Queen wore a maroon mini dress with black sheer thigh high stockings.
She finished the look with matching purse and high heels.
For the recent tour, Mathilde teamed up with UNICEF to help Costa Rican government in establishing and organising childcare facilities, particularly in vulnerable neighbourhoods.