King Charles, Queen Camilla set to celebrate Garter day

Prince William, Princess Kate, Princess Anne may join King Charles for the annual Garter day service

King Charles and Queen Camilla set to reunite for Garter day service with the Royal Family.

The British monarch will commemorate the ancient Order of the Garter with the Queen consort of the UK on Monday, June 17.

During the service, Ladies and Knights of the Order of the Garter, which is the country’s oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry, process down the hill from the Berkshire castle’s State Apartments to St George’s Chapel.

Prince William, Princess Kate, Princess Anne and Prince Edward might also join the royal couple for the big day.

Who are the members of the Order?

King Charles is the Sovereign of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, which means His Majesty appoints members himself.

The current members are split into Knights and Ladies Companion, Stranger Knights, and Ladies Companion and Royal Knights and Ladies Companion.

About Garter Day:

The annual Garter Day is a ceremony where The King and the Knights wear fancy robes, shiny badges, and feathered hats.

As per the official website of the Royal Family, “Every June, a grand procession of the knights takes place at Windsor Castle, accompanied by a marching band and Officers of the Order, all in grand ceremonial dress.”

Tickets to watch procession:

Common public can watch the procession to St. George's Chapel from inside the precincts of Windsor Castle. Applicants can buy up to four tickets each.

