King Frederik holds ‘special’ award ceremony at castle

King Frederik held a “long historical tradition”, an award ceremony, at Christiansborg Castle.
On Monday, February 16, the Danish royal family posted pictures from the “special” on Instagram.
As per the shared statement, “His Majesty the King holds a public audience at Christiansborg Castle. The Danish royal house has a long historical tradition that, in principle, anyone with a special mission has been able to apply to represent the regent.”
During the event, audience have “an opportunity to show up and personally thank the King.”
Frederik presented “a royal order or medal, a royal appointment” during the award ceremony.
The Palace shared the name of winners and their prestigious medals, “Teacher at Bramdrup School Preben Nørholm thanked for the Medal of Merit. Director of Nordatlantens Brygge Karin Elsbudóttir thanked for the Knight's Cross.”
“For customer supporter at Sydbank A/S Hans Erik Nielsen thanked for the award medal. Clerk of the Home Guard Command Ulla Marianne Schmalfeldt thanked for the Medal of Merit. Nurse at Odense University Hospital - Svendborg Hospital Kirsten Møller Weng thanked for the Medal of Merit,” the statement read.
The special award ceremony came after King Frederik was spotted with Queen Mary last week for a small family getaway, as per Hello!.