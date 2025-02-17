Royal

King Frederik holds ‘special’ award ceremony at castle

King Frederik marks 'long historical tradition' after private holiday with Queen Mary last week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 17, 2025
King Frederik holds ‘special’ award ceremony at castle
King Frederik holds ‘special’ award ceremony at castle

King Frederik held a “long historical tradition”, an award ceremony, at Christiansborg Castle.

On Monday, February 16, the Danish royal family posted pictures from the “special” on Instagram.

As per the shared statement, “His Majesty the King holds a public audience at Christiansborg Castle. The Danish royal house has a long historical tradition that, in principle, anyone with a special mission has been able to apply to represent the regent.”

During the event, audience have “an opportunity to show up and personally thank the King.”

Frederik presented “a royal order or medal, a royal appointment” during the award ceremony.


The Palace shared the name of winners and their prestigious medals, “Teacher at Bramdrup School Preben Nørholm thanked for the Medal of Merit. Director of Nordatlantens Brygge Karin Elsbudóttir thanked for the Knight's Cross.”

“For customer supporter at Sydbank A/S Hans Erik Nielsen thanked for the award medal. Clerk of the Home Guard Command Ulla Marianne Schmalfeldt thanked for the Medal of Merit. Nurse at Odense University Hospital - Svendborg Hospital Kirsten Møller Weng thanked for the Medal of Merit,” the statement read.

The special award ceremony came after King Frederik was spotted with Queen Mary last week for a small family getaway, as per Hello!.

Selena Gomez to collaborate with Gracie Abrams for new song?

Selena Gomez to collaborate with Gracie Abrams for new song?
Kim Sae-ron’s tragic cause of death finally revealed

Kim Sae-ron’s tragic cause of death finally revealed
Prince Harry gears up for sweet reunion with Meghan Marklel, Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry gears up for sweet reunion with Meghan Marklel, Archie, Lilibet
Kim Sae-ron’s death holds secret message for rumored boyfriend Kim Soo-hyun?

Kim Sae-ron’s death holds secret message for rumored boyfriend Kim Soo-hyun?
Prince Harry gears up for sweet reunion with Meghan Marklel, Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry gears up for sweet reunion with Meghan Marklel, Archie, Lilibet
King Abdullah meets retired military officers to mark Veterans Day
King Abdullah meets retired military officers to mark Veterans Day
Queen Mathilde steps out after concluding three-days Costa Rica tour
Queen Mathilde steps out after concluding three-days Costa Rica tour
Prince Harry receives shocking response from MP after UK return announcement
Prince Harry receives shocking response from MP after UK return announcement
Kate Middleton shares 'amazing' artworks by George, Charlotte, and Louis
Kate Middleton shares 'amazing' artworks by George, Charlotte, and Louis
Prince William dismisses Harry's heartfelt plea before Duke's next UK visit
Prince William dismisses Harry's heartfelt plea before Duke's next UK visit
Prince Andrew to celebrate ‘small’ 65th birthday amid Royal Lodge conflict
Prince Andrew to celebrate ‘small’ 65th birthday amid Royal Lodge conflict
Sarah Ferguson makes warm gesture as Andrew faces Royal Lodge eviction
Sarah Ferguson makes warm gesture as Andrew faces Royal Lodge eviction
Buckingham Palace gives sad update on King Charles amid cancer battle
Buckingham Palace gives sad update on King Charles amid cancer battle
Prince Leka calls love for Kosovo ‘deep, inherited’ on its Independence Day
Prince Leka calls love for Kosovo ‘deep, inherited’ on its Independence Day
Prince Harry shows serious signs of suffering in latest Invictus appearances
Prince Harry shows serious signs of suffering in latest Invictus appearances
Prince Harry concludes Invictus Games 2025 with heartwarming speech
Prince Harry concludes Invictus Games 2025 with heartwarming speech