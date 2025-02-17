Prince Harry gears up for sweet reunion with Meghan Marklel, Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry will reportedly reunite with wife Meghan Markle and children, Archie and Lilibet, after Invictus Games closing ceremony.
The Duchess of Sussex flew back to California on Tuesday after spending five days in Vancouver and Whistler.
King Charles’ youngest son had to stay in Canada until Sunday to mark the closing ceremony.
Moreover, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet did not join the royal couple for the sporting event last week and they remained in California.
As per GB News, Harry will fly back to the U.S to meet his family after the conclusion of the sporting competition.
He delivered a touching speech at the event, "Being a hero, being a role model, it’s not just about resilience, skill or power. It’s about integrity. Compassion. Courage, You give us hope through your healing, honesty, and humanity, and of course through your humor!"
After the closing ceremony, Meghan showed support for her husband and wrote a sweet message on Instagram Stories.
She penned, "so proud of you."
Notably, the father-of-two founded the Invictus Games in 2014 as multi-sport Paralympic-styled games for wounded or injured servicemen and veterans.