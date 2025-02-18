Guy Pearce moved to tears recalling ‘disturbing’ encounter with Kevin Spacey

Guy Pearce has finally opened up about how Kevin Spacey made him feel "uncomfortable" on the set of L.A Confidential.
Just a day after Guy's new film The Brutalist ruled BAFTAs 2025 with the highest wins, the 67-year-old got emotional while recalling some disturbing encounters with The House of Cards actor during the filming of their 1997's classic.
During his appearance at The Hollywood Reporter‘s executive awards editor Scott Feinberg Awards Chatter podcast, Pearce recalled how he avoided calling himself a victim when he talked about his on-set experience with Kevin for the first time in 2018.
"Even though I probably was a victim to a degree; I was certainly not a victim by any means to the extent that other people have been to sexual predators," Guy told Scott.
The Memento actor also revealed how at that time he brushed off the situation only to realise the impact of these disturbing encounters nearly after 20 years during a #MeToo movement in 2017.
Guy recalled he brushed off the matter like, “Ah, that’s nothing. Ah, no, that’s nothing.”
He continued, "I did that for five months, and really I was sort of scared of Kevin because he’s quite an aggressive man."
"He’s extremely charming and brilliant at what he does — really impressive, etc. He holds a room remarkably. But I was young and susceptible, and he targeted me, no question," Guy claimed.
The Oscar-nominated actor recalled his reaction when Kevin made headlines for sexually assaulting a number of Hollywood actors.
"I was in London working on something, and I heard [the reports] and I broke down and sobbed, and I couldn’t stop," he told the podcast host
"I think it really dawned on me the impact that had occurred and how I sort of brushed it off and how I had either shelved it or blocked it out or whatever. That was a really incredible wake up call," Guy added with tears in his eyes.
Although, Guy Pearce remained tight-lipped about the nature of his encounter with the Control actor, he revealed about having pretty "ugly" confrontations with him.
To note, Kevin Spacey has been acquitted in all nine charges of sexual assault by a British jury in 2023.