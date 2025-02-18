Entertainment

Matt Damon stuns onlookers with jaw-dropping look for 'The Odyssey'

Matt Damon's upcoming movie 'The Odyssey' is scheduled for release next year in July

  by Web Desk
  • |
  February 18, 2025
Matt Damon's first transformed look from popular filmmaker Christopher Nolan's upcoming movie The Odyssey has been revealed.

The Odyssey's official X account shared a glimpse of the 54-year-old actor’s character from the movie, which sent the internet into a frenzy.

In the viral photo, Damon was seen donning the costume of a warrior, as he will be playing the lead role of Odyssey, the legendary Greek king of Ithaca, in the forthcoming movie.

They also captioned their post, "Matt Damon is Odysseus. A film by Christopher Nolan, #TheOdysseyMovie is in theatres July 17, 2026."

Apart from the Interstellar actor, several renowned actors will reportedly star in the film, including Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Jon Bernthal, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, and Mia Goth.

According to The Hollywood Reporter magazine, the movie marks Damon's third collaboration with Nolan after Interstellar and Oppenheimer

For those unaware, the Good Will Hunting star portrayed the role of NASA astronaut Dr. Mann in Interstellar while he played US Army General Leslie Groves in Nolan's Oscar-winning movie, Oppenheimer

