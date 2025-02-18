Princess Lilibet joins mom Meghan Markle in new venture 

Royal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet, in June 2021

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 18, 2025
Princess Lilibet has stolen the spotlight with her rare appearance on mom Meghan Markle's newly launched website for her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

On Tuesday, February 18, the Duchess of Sussex disclosed  about her new website for her lifestyle brand, which she launched in collaboration with Netflix.

As can be seen in the website's cover photo, Meghan's three-year-old daughter, whom she shares with Prince Harry, was seen sharing a heartwarming moment with the duchess.

In the viral picture, Meghan and Lilibet were seen walking hand-in-hand across a lush grassy field, with palm trees and the Pacific Ocean in the background.

The 43-year-old British royal member and her little girl were dressed in a white outfit while walking barefoot on the grass.

The image not only highlights Meghan's new chapter but also reveals a rare glimpse of Lilibet.

This announcement of Meghan's new venture came just two weeks before the release of her upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan

The reality TV show is slated to be released on March 4, 2025. 

In the show, Meghan Markle will be seen hosting her close pals, and guests where she will be showcasing her cooking and gardening skills.      

