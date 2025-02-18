Miley Cyrus remains unbothered despite backlash over 'SNL50' performance  

Miley Cyrus reportedly kept her cool despite receiving severe backlash over her recent tribute to the late singer Sinéad O'Connor at Saturday Night Live's Golden Jubilee ceremony.
According to Mail Online, an insider has revealed that the songstress is completely unbothered by the controversy and the backlash she has been facing, particularly after her musical performance at the iconic comedy-sketch program.
Miley sparked reactions as she paid tribute to Sinéad, who had been banned from SNL in 1992, after ripping off a photo of the Pope on-air to protest against child sexual abuse, which left fans unfazed at that time.
However, according to the tipster, the Flowers crooner has no regrets despite being trolled or criticised by the fans.
"It was absolutely Miley’s idea to sing Nothing Compares 2 U, and she believes she killed it," the source stated.
"She is aware of the backlash and she knew going into this that it would cause some people to get offended It is actually quite comical to her, Miley does not believe that she needs to give credit to Sinéad for a song that was not even hers to begin with," dished the insider.
As of now, neither Miley Cyrus nor her representatives have commented on the matter.