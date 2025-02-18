Entertainment

Miley Cyrus remains unbothered despite backlash over 'SNL50' performance

The 'Angles Like You' crooner Miley Cyrus sparks controversy after performing at 'SNL50'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 18, 2025
Miley Cyrus remains unbothered despite backlash over SNL50 performance
Miley Cyrus remains unbothered despite backlash over 'SNL50' performance  

Miley Cyrus reportedly kept her cool despite receiving severe backlash over her recent tribute to the late singer Sinéad O'Connor at Saturday Night Live's Golden Jubilee ceremony.

According to Mail Online, an insider has revealed that the songstress is completely unbothered by the controversy and the backlash she has been facing, particularly after her musical performance at the iconic comedy-sketch program.

Miley sparked reactions as she paid tribute to Sinéad, who had been banned from SNL in 1992after ripping off a photo of the Pope on-air to protest against child sexual abuse, which left fans unfazed at that time.

However, according to the tipster, the Flowers crooner has no regrets despite being trolled or criticised by the fans.

"It was absolutely Miley’s idea to sing Nothing Compares 2 U, and she believes she killed it," the source stated.

"She is aware of the backlash and she knew going into this that it would cause some people to get offended It is actually quite comical to her, Miley does not believe that she needs to give credit to Sinéad for a song that was not even hers to begin with," dished the insider.

As of now, neither Miley Cyrus nor her representatives have commented on the matter. 

Karan Johar showers praises on 'Stree 2' makers days after film’s release

Karan Johar showers praises on 'Stree 2' makers days after film’s release

Shakira resumes Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour after hospital release

Shakira resumes Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour after hospital release
Salman Khan fuels excitement with first look poster of 'Sikandar'

Salman Khan fuels excitement with first look poster of 'Sikandar'

Spotify’s HiFi Audio Tier Set: Everything you need to know

Spotify’s HiFi Audio Tier Set: Everything you need to know

Shakira resumes Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour after hospital release
Shakira resumes Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour after hospital release
Ana de Armas breaks silence over Tom Cruise romance speculations
Ana de Armas breaks silence over Tom Cruise romance speculations
Matt Damon stuns onlookers with jaw-dropping look for 'The Odyssey'
Matt Damon stuns onlookers with jaw-dropping look for 'The Odyssey'
Madonna makes major announcement about upcoming musical project
Madonna makes major announcement about upcoming musical project
Guy Pearce moved to tears recalling ‘disturbing’ encounter with Kevin Spacey
Guy Pearce moved to tears recalling ‘disturbing’ encounter with Kevin Spacey
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas romance speculations debunked
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas romance speculations debunked
Shakira expresses heartfelt gratitude after hospitalisation
Shakira expresses heartfelt gratitude after hospitalisation
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively ignite controversy after 'SNL' appearance
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively ignite controversy after 'SNL' appearance
Selena Gomez to collaborate with Gracie Abrams for new song?
Selena Gomez to collaborate with Gracie Abrams for new song?
Kim Sae-ron’s tragic cause of death finally revealed
Kim Sae-ron’s tragic cause of death finally revealed
Kim Sae-ron’s death holds secret message for rumored boyfriend Kim Soo-hyun?
Kim Sae-ron’s death holds secret message for rumored boyfriend Kim Soo-hyun?
Timothée Chalamet recalls embarrassing moment before becoming famous
Timothée Chalamet recalls embarrassing moment before becoming famous