Royal

Prince George earns new title after Kate Middleton's delightful update

Princess Kate issues heartfelt message with unexpected photos from kids, Princess George, Louis and Princess Charlotte

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 18, 2025

Prince George earns new title after Kate Middleton's delightful update


Kate Middleton and Princess William's eldest son Prince George won over royal fans with hidden inborn talent.

The Princess of Wales sent the internet into a frenzy by offering fans a delightful glimpse into her kids, George, Charlotte and Louis' unbelievable inborn talent.

Kate turned to her family's official Instagram account on Monday to share impressive hand-drawn portraits by her kids with a thoughtful message.

Although all four drawings were equally amazing, what caught the hearts of fans was an adorable portrait of the future queen drawn by her first son, George.

The artwork featured a sketch of Catherine, sitting on a comfy couch.

Prince George earns new title after Kate Middletons delightful update

Soon after the portrait was shared, fans could not contain their excitement and heaped immense praises on the 11-year-old's newly discovered talent.

Within a few hours, the second in line to throne earned the title of "talented artist".

One user commented, "Prince George is naturally talented!"

Another noted, "They are all great but I especially love Prince George’s!!"

"Ohooo prince George Soo talented," gushed an admirer.

The post, which also included  heartfelt portrait of George drawn by his beloved mom, was accompanied by a powerful message to support Kate's charity, Early Childhood.

"Drawing portraits with children can provide a moment of connection as you spend time looking at and focusing on one another, as well as being creative and – most importantly – having lots of fun together!" the message read.

Karan Johar showers praises on 'Stree 2' makers days after film’s release

Karan Johar showers praises on 'Stree 2' makers days after film’s release

Shakira resumes Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour after hospital release

Shakira resumes Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour after hospital release
Salman Khan fuels excitement with first look poster of 'Sikandar'

Salman Khan fuels excitement with first look poster of 'Sikandar'

Spotify’s HiFi Audio Tier Set: Everything you need to know

Spotify’s HiFi Audio Tier Set: Everything you need to know

Princess Lilibet joins mom Meghan Markle in new venture
Princess Lilibet joins mom Meghan Markle in new venture
Princess Iman new born Princess Amina meets fellow Royals
Princess Iman new born Princess Amina meets fellow Royals
Meghan Markle makes surprising announcement after reuniting with Harry
Meghan Markle makes surprising announcement after reuniting with Harry
Prince Harry gears up for sweet reunion with Meghan Marklel, Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry gears up for sweet reunion with Meghan Marklel, Archie, Lilibet
King Frederik holds ‘special’ award ceremony at castle
King Frederik holds ‘special’ award ceremony at castle
King Abdullah meets retired military officers to mark Veterans Day
King Abdullah meets retired military officers to mark Veterans Day
Queen Mathilde steps out after concluding three-day Costa Rica tour
Queen Mathilde steps out after concluding three-day Costa Rica tour
Prince Harry receives shocking response from MP after UK return announcement
Prince Harry receives shocking response from MP after UK return announcement
Kate Middleton shares 'amazing' artworks by George, Charlotte, and Louis
Kate Middleton shares 'amazing' artworks by George, Charlotte, and Louis
Prince William dismisses Harry's heartfelt plea before Duke's next UK visit
Prince William dismisses Harry's heartfelt plea before Duke's next UK visit
Prince Andrew to celebrate ‘small’ 65th birthday amid Royal Lodge conflict
Prince Andrew to celebrate ‘small’ 65th birthday amid Royal Lodge conflict
Sarah Ferguson makes warm gesture as Andrew faces Royal Lodge eviction
Sarah Ferguson makes warm gesture as Andrew faces Royal Lodge eviction