Prince George earns new title after Kate Middleton's delightful update

Kate Middleton and Princess William's eldest son Prince George won over royal fans with hidden inborn talent.
The Princess of Wales sent the internet into a frenzy by offering fans a delightful glimpse into her kids, George, Charlotte and Louis' unbelievable inborn talent.
Kate turned to her family's official Instagram account on Monday to share impressive hand-drawn portraits by her kids with a thoughtful message.
Although all four drawings were equally amazing, what caught the hearts of fans was an adorable portrait of the future queen drawn by her first son, George.
The artwork featured a sketch of Catherine, sitting on a comfy couch.
Soon after the portrait was shared, fans could not contain their excitement and heaped immense praises on the 11-year-old's newly discovered talent.
Within a few hours, the second in line to throne earned the title of "talented artist".
One user commented, "Prince George is naturally talented!"
Another noted, "They are all great but I especially love Prince George’s!!"
"Ohooo prince George Soo talented," gushed an admirer.
The post, which also included heartfelt portrait of George drawn by his beloved mom, was accompanied by a powerful message to support Kate's charity, Early Childhood.
"Drawing portraits with children can provide a moment of connection as you spend time looking at and focusing on one another, as well as being creative and – most importantly – having lots of fun together!" the message read.