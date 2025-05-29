King Charles sent secret warning to China after Prince Harry's trip to Shanghai

King Charles has issued a secret message to China during his high-profile speech in Canada, just hours after Prince Harry trip in Shanghai.
On Tuesday, the monarch delivered a powerful speech from the throne at the Canadian Senate in Ottawa.
During his 26-minute speech, the 76-year-old monarch outlined the nation's need to be “truly strong” and “secure”.
The King further promised that Ottawa would “invest to strengthen its presence in the north, which is an integral part of Canada, as this region faces new threat
As per The Times, King Charles subtly addressed the mounting threats facing the Canadian Arctic, a region increasingly eyed by China and Russia for its strategic value and untapped resources.
The timing of the King’s remarks was notable, coming just as his son, Prince Harry, was on visit to Shanghai.
Prince Harry’s visit to Shanghai
Prince Harry made his first-ever surprise visit to China at the same time King Charles touched down in Canada for a state trip.
The Duke of Sussex represented his sustainable travel initiative, Travalyst, at the Envision 2025 Global Partner Conference on Monday.
During his address, Harry told the travel industry that it needed to do more to hit its climate change targets before 2030.
"Climate change isn’t just an environmental challenge – it’s a critical business emergency, costing the global economy $143 billion dollars annually. Now is the moment for the industry to reaffirm its commitment to being a force for good," he said.
While the duke was in China, his wife Meghan Markle stayed in the United States with their daughter, Princess Lilibet and son, Prince Archie.