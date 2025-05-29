Trooping the Colour 2025: Senior officer reveals major plans for 375th event

Major plans for the milestone 375th anniversary of Trooping the Colour have been revealed.
On Thursday, May 29, the official rehearsal for the upcoming major royal event began, with almost 1,000 soldiers and around 200 horses from the Household Division taking part in the annual celebration of King Charles’s birthday.
The ceremony, which is scheduled to be held next month on June 14, 2025, will mark the British Monarch’s birthday and the milestone 375 years of the centuries-old tradition.
Revealing key details and plans of the forthcoming event, Garrison Sergeant Major WO1 Andrew “Vern” Stokes shared that this year’s parade will include a piece of music titled The Garrison, which will be a tribute to WO1 Stokes’ decade-long service in the role.
It was also shared that soldiers from the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery will also take part in the parade and will fire a 41-gun Royal Salute in Green Park, as per Forces News.
While speaking about the rehearsals and preparations, Andrew stated, "Rehearsals for the King's Birthday Parade are maturing well. What is delightful to see is the passion which each officer and Guardsman shows during our formal rehearsals on Horse Guards Parade Ground.”
He continued, They are enthused and want to deliver a world-class parade, and they are well on the path to doing so. The significance of the Coldstream Guards Trooping their Colour in this, their 375th anniversary year, is not lost on anyone. It's an historic moment none of us taking part will ever forget."
What is Trooping the Colour?
Trooping the Colour is a major annual royal celebration that marks the official birthday of the reigning British monarch.
During the ceremonial event, which is performed by Household Division’s regiment on Horse Guards Parade in London, United Kingdom, soldiers parade their regimental flags – regarded as “colours” – to display them to the troops.