Key Royal figure in ICU after tragic motorbike crash

Princess Maria Carolina 'lucky to be alive' after horrifying motorbike crash

A Royal Family member of Bourbon-Two Sicilies has ended up in ICU after tragic motorcycle accident.

Princess Maria Carolina has opened up about the horrifying incident that left in Intensive Care Unit.

The 21-year-old Italian royal posted pictures from her hospital stay on Instagram, raising awareness about motorcycle safety.

She wrote, “I’m incredibly lucky to be alive. I crashed headfirst into a wall whilst riding a motorcycle and ended up in reanimation in the Intensive Care Unit. Surviving this was nothing short of a miracle.”


Princess added, “I wanted to share my own experience as I’ve realized now more than ever that motorcycles are powerful and thrilling but also unforgiving. Please ride with care. Wear full protection, especially a proper helmet. Mine saved my life.”

Princess Maria Carolina extends gratitude to hospital staff:

Princess Maria Carolina of Bourbon-Two Sicilies has also extended a gratitude note for the hospital staff that took care of her.

The eldest daughter of Prince Carlo noted, “My deepest thanks to the outstanding team at Centre Hospitalier Princesse Grace for their expert care during those critical days, and to the emergency medical team and first responders on the scene."

Maria concluded the message admitting that "quick and decisive actions" of first responders saved her life.

