Prince William, Prince Albert to team up in Monaco without Kate, Charlene

Prince William set to attend environmental summit next weekend without Princess Kate

Prince William and Prince Albert are set to meet in Monaco without Princess Kate and Princess Charlene.

As per GB News, the Prince of Wales will attend the Blue Economy and Finance Forum at the Grimaldi Forum next week.

The Prince of Monaco will also attend the same forum without his wife Charlene. The upcoming two-day event is set to bring business leaders, Government representatives, multilateral institutions and stakeholders under one roof to discuss ocean restoration.

As per official announcement, “The Blue Economy and Finance Forum (BEFF) will identify and mobilize solutions to support initiatives to promote the blue economy and conserve marine ecosystems. The Forum will convene as a special event of the Third UN Ocean Conference (UNOC3).”

The upcoming forum “aims to mobilize companies and innovative public and private financing solutions to support sustainable ocean activities and SDG 14 (life below water). Participants will consider action to finance impact projects and new financial solutions for the ocean.”

Prince William to deliver speech at upcoming forum:

Prince William will also deliver a speech at the Heads of State and Government session during his visit, as per the media outlet.

The key event is organised by the Government of Monaco, the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, and the Oceanographic Institute of Monaco.

