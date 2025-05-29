Prince Albert, Princess Charlene to host Macron, Brigitte days after slap incident

Princess Charlotte and Prince Albert of Monaco have announced a state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte days after the controversial slap incident.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Prince and Princess of Monaco shared the joyous news alongside a photograph of them standing with the Macrons.
“Twelfth High Priest Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene will welcome Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, and his wife, Mrs. Brigitte Macron, for a state visit to the Principality on Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8, 2025,” the wrote along the photo.
They continued, “This visit is part of the strong and centuries-old bonds of friendship between the two countries. The Heads of State will meet during a private audience preceding the State Dinner, which will take place in the evening in the Throne Room of the Prince's Palace.”
“Sunday will be the setting for the Blue Economy and Finance Forum (BEFF),” the palace added.
The announcement comes just days after the French couple sparked controversy when Brigitte Macron was caught slapping the French President in a viral video whilst disembarking a plane in Vietnam.
Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte’s slap incident
Earlier this week, French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife Brigitte appeared to push him in the face as the couple arrived in Vietnam to begin a tour of Southeast Asia.
However, Macron denied reports of an altercation with his wife following the incident.