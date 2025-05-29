Queen Mary posts vibrant carousel with heartfelt Ascension Day wish

Royal

Queen Mary is celebrating Ascension Day in a picturesque garden!

To mark the 2025 Ascension Day, the Queen Consort of Denmark took a stroll through the Palace’s garden, enjoying the beauty of spring in full bloom.

Sharing a carousel of vibrant photos and videos from her beautiful garden on the official Instagram account of the Danish Royal Family, the Queen penned a heartfelt wish to mark the holiday.

“Finally the long-awaited rain came, and our wild garden is now in full bloom. With the wishes of a wonderful Ascension Day,” wished Mary.

Concluding the message, Queen Mary signed off with, “H.M. The Queen.”

In the six-slide carousel, King Frederik’s wife shared a series of breathtaking,colorful images and clips from the garden, featuring beautiful pink flowers and lush greenery.

Notably, the Queen stayed behind the camera and did not revealed herself in the gallery of photographs and videos.

Royal fans reaction:

Queen Mary’s delightful post received immense love and heartwarming response from the royal fans, who also gushed over the vibrant carousel.

Commenting on the post, a fan commended the Queen’s effort to promote sustainable biodiversity and penned, “Fantastic - I'm so happy for the direction you're heading. Both with regard to sustainable construction and biodiversity. Thank you so much.”

Another expressed, “The beautiful wild garden in my beloved Fredensborg, born and raised here.”

“Look so beautiful.. dancing and swaying beautifully in the wind,” a third gushed.

Queen Mary’s sweet post comes just a day after she and King Frederik X celebrated their son, Crown Prince Christian’s military service completion.

