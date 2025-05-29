Royal

Buckingham Palace hit with shock news after King Charles' Canada trip

King Charles recently travelled to Canada with Queen Camilla for a two-day State visit to open the Parliament

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Buckingham Palace hit with shock news after King Charles Canada trip
Buckingham Palace hit with shock news after King Charles' Canada trip

Shocking news has hit Buckingham Palace days after King Charles' high-profile State visit to Canada.

On Thursday, May 29, GB News reported that during the Brigade Major's Review at Horse Guards Parade in London, a concerning moment occurred that left everyone worried.

During the military rehearsal, a Horse Guard from the Coldstream Guards fainted after suffering heat stroke.

While on parade in scorching heat, the guard collapsed on the ground, following which he had to be carried away on a stretcher.

As per the outlet, the concerning incident took place when the Brigade Major was evaluating over a 1,000 soldiers and nearly 200 horse from the Household Division.

It was also shared that this was not the first time such incident had occurred as the "collapse continues a worrying recurring pattern of military personnel fainting during ceremonial duties in hot weather."

Back in March, a video was shared on social media featuring an Irish Guard almost collapsing in full ceremonial uniform. 

What is Brigade Major's Review?

The Brigade Major's Review is a formal military rehearsal that is held before the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in London.

Trooping the Colour marks the official birthday of the reigning British monarch.

During the rehearsal, the Foot Guards and Household Cavalry practice the parade in order to prepare for a perfect official event day.

King Charles' Canada trip:

This shocking update comes just a few days after King Charles travelled to Canada with Queen Camilla on a two-day State visit to open the 45th session of Parliament in Ottawa.

King Felipe honours Ursula von der Leyen on receiving esteemed Charlemagne Prize
King Felipe honours Ursula von der Leyen on receiving esteemed Charlemagne Prize
European Commission President Ursula receives esteemed Charlemagne Prize for her outstanding leadership in guiding the EU
Meghan Markle faces backlash after major ‘blunder’ in ‘garden haul’
Meghan Markle faces backlash after major ‘blunder’ in ‘garden haul’
The Duchess of Sussex gives heartwarming tribute to pet beagle
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene to host Macron, Brigitte days after slap incident
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene to host Macron, Brigitte days after slap incident
French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife Brigitte appeared to push him in the face earlier this week
Queen Mary posts vibrant carousel with heartfelt Ascension Day wish
Queen Mary posts vibrant carousel with heartfelt Ascension Day wish
The Queen Consort of Denmark, Mary, celebrates Ascension Day in a dreamy setting
Key Royal figure in ICU after tragic motorbike crash
Key Royal figure in ICU after tragic motorbike crash
Princess Maria Carolina 'lucky to be alive' after horrifying motorbike crash
Royal member made surprising confession about King Charles amid his cancer battle
Royal member made surprising confession about King Charles amid his cancer battle
King Charles' 'dear friend' shared a lesser known fact about monarch
Prince Harry received unexpected reaction from his mom's family over Meghan Markle
Prince Harry received unexpected reaction from his mom's family over Meghan Markle
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot in May 2018, almost 21 years after Princess Diana's death
Princess Kate exudes grace in newly released photo amid break
Princess Kate exudes grace in newly released photo amid break
Prince William and Kate Middleton receive heartwarming gesture amid break from royal duties
King Charles sent secret warning to China after Prince Harry's trip to Shanghai
King Charles sent secret warning to China after Prince Harry's trip to Shanghai
Prince Harry made surprise visit to China at the same time King Charles touched down in Canada for a state trip
Prince Andrew receives shocking update from future King William
Prince Andrew receives shocking update from future King William
Prince William set to make tough decision about Prince Andrew's Royal future
King Charles marks major career milestone of his reign despite cancer
King Charles marks major career milestone of his reign despite cancer
King Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer last year and continues to receive treatment
Princess Alexandra debuts baby bump after announcing pregnancy news
Princess Alexandra debuts baby bump after announcing pregnancy news
The Luxembourg's Royal Princess Alexandra is expecting her second child with husband Nicolas Bagory