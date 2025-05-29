Buckingham Palace hit with shock news after King Charles' Canada trip

Shocking news has hit Buckingham Palace days after King Charles' high-profile State visit to Canada.
On Thursday, May 29, GB News reported that during the Brigade Major's Review at Horse Guards Parade in London, a concerning moment occurred that left everyone worried.
During the military rehearsal, a Horse Guard from the Coldstream Guards fainted after suffering heat stroke.
While on parade in scorching heat, the guard collapsed on the ground, following which he had to be carried away on a stretcher.
As per the outlet, the concerning incident took place when the Brigade Major was evaluating over a 1,000 soldiers and nearly 200 horse from the Household Division.
It was also shared that this was not the first time such incident had occurred as the "collapse continues a worrying recurring pattern of military personnel fainting during ceremonial duties in hot weather."
Back in March, a video was shared on social media featuring an Irish Guard almost collapsing in full ceremonial uniform.
What is Brigade Major's Review?
The Brigade Major's Review is a formal military rehearsal that is held before the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in London.
Trooping the Colour marks the official birthday of the reigning British monarch.
During the rehearsal, the Foot Guards and Household Cavalry practice the parade in order to prepare for a perfect official event day.
King Charles' Canada trip:
This shocking update comes just a few days after King Charles travelled to Canada with Queen Camilla on a two-day State visit to open the 45th session of Parliament in Ottawa.