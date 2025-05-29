Princess Kate exudes grace in newly released photo amid break

Kate Middleton’s new picture has been released while she’s enjoying break from royal duties with Prince William.
A royal photographer Josh Shinner has released a new photo of the Princess of Wales on Instagram, alongside a heartwarming message for the couple.
The new image was taken during the Prince and Princess of Wales's visit to the Isle of Mull last month.
In the shared snap, Kate can be seen donning a white blouse, green jumper and jacket, with her hands crossed against her body. The future Queen was standing in a woodland setting.
Mr Shinner stated in his message for the Prince and Princess of Wales, “Excellent company for a sunny and leafy stroll Thanks @princeandprincessofwales."
Moreover, the photographer was also tasked to take official portraits of Prince Louis on his seventh birthday last month.
Royal fans reaction:
A fan commented, “I’m in love with the simplicity of Kate. Diana would be so proud of her right now if she was alive.
Another wrote, “Kate and William are the perfect couple in the Royal family after Queen Elizabeth and King Phillip.”
“She looks gorgeous in this picture. Long live monarchy,” a third noted.
About Prince William, Princess Kate's Isle of Mull trip:
In April, Prince William and Princess Kate visited the Isle of Mull.
During the trip, they visited town of Tobermory and Aros Hall. They also took met locals and took part in community activities.