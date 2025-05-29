Royal member made surprising confession about King Charles amid his cancer battle

King Charles' close friend and relative heaped praises on the monarch and his resilience amid cancer journey.
Sophie Winkleman, the daughter-in-law of late Queen Elizabeth's cousin, Prince Michael of Kent made a candid confession about the monarch, who was diagnosed with cancer last year.
In her interview for Tatler magazine's February 2024 cover, Sophie revealed that she has good terms with all members of the royal family, including Charles, whom she referred as her "dear friend"
The wife of Lord Frederick Windsor said, "That’s a really daft thing to say, but behind the camera, they’re really fun, clever, kind people."
Praising the work ethics of Charles, who ascending to the throne in 2023, Sophie revealed, "I spend a bit of time with him," adding, "You see how he works all day long, has a quick supper and then disappears until about 4 a.m. to write letters."
"He cares about so many things, and he comes up with brilliant solutions," she added.
Despite being under cancer treatment since last year, King Charles has been actively carrying royal engagements.