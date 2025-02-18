Karan Johar showers praises on 'Stree 2' makers days after film’s release 

Trending

  • February 18, 2025
Karan Johar recently made heartfelt remarks for the newly released film Stree 2.

In a conversation with Komal Nahta on his YouTube channel, the father-of-two confessed that the movie's success at the box office has inspired and empowered him.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai filmmaker also praised the entire cast of the horror-comedy film and stated that the producer-director must be applauded for their remarkable performances in the film.

Karan remarked, "I am happy when I see Stree 2 performing so well at the box office. I am so empowered, so inspired that a film that does not boast of a huge star cast with 6 superstars in it."

"Not like the biggest star of the country is in it. But it is all about the conviction of the producer and the director," the 52-year-old director-producer added.

Stree 2 was released on August 15, 2024, across the theatres in India.

The movie stars RajKummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Sunil Kumar, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurrana in the leading roles.

On the professional front, Karan Johar last directed the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023.  

