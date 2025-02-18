'Peaky Blinders' director makes bombshell announcement on Cillian Murphy film

Peaky Blinders fans should hold their excitement as the creators have more to offer!
Amidst the buzz surrounding The Immortal Man: A Peaky Blinders Film, the director of BBC's hit crime-thriller series Steven Knight has accidentally spilled some exciting plans about Cillian Murphy's film.
During his conversation on BBC Breakfast on Tuesday, the creator of The Veil offered rare insights into how well the upcoming film will sum up one part of the story, while hinting that the storyline is likely to continue in a potential series.
Steven told that Peaky Blinders film looks "fantastic" and will prove to be "a very fitting way to end this part of the Peaky story."
When the presenters of the show, Jon Kay and Sarah Campbell asked Steven to explain what he meant by "this part", he responded, "It's not over, let's just put it like that. I'm not allowed to announce it... but I'm just saying that the world of Peaky will continue."
Praising the ensemble cast of the Netflix film, Steven added, "I think we've got the best British actors all in one place, including Stephen."
"The stuff that I'm watching, the rushes... no-one will be disappointed. It is quite an incredible thing," he added.
This update comes as a huge surprise for ardent fans of Cillian Murphy's blockbuster series, in which he portrayed a mafia boss named Thomas Shelby.
The Oscar-winning actor is set to reprise his lead role as Tommy in the upcoming film, the release date for which is yet to be announced.
Peaky Blinder series, which is now available at the streaming giant Netflix as well ran for six season from 2013-2022.