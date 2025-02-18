Entertainment

‘Stranger Things’ star shares aftermath of playing villain in hit show

‘Stranger Things’ season five is set to release in 2025

  by Web Desk
  February 18, 2025


Stranger Things actor Jamie Campbell Bower has opened up about the struggles of playing villain in the popular Netflix show.

The Horizon: An American Saga star, who starred as Vecna, shared that he won’t be playing any role of a “bad guy” after finishing this series.

As per PEOPLE, Jamie revealed his conversation with a therapist at a MegaCon Orlando fan event, “We were going through some stuff, and he was like, ‘We really need to make sure that you carve out time for you whenever you’re working next.’”

The British actor confessed that Stranger Things has “f***s me up.”

“I turned around to him, and I was like, ‘Yeah, to be honest with you, man, I just don’t think I’ll be doing another bad guy for a minute,’” he noted.

However, Jamie is grateful for the “incredible journey.”

He continued, “It’s something that so many people love and something that I loved as well and still love. But I definitely am ready to hang up the foam latex and wish him a slippery farewell.”

Notably, Jamie Campbell Bower is set to appear in the forthcoming final season, which might release in November 2025.

